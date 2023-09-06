Television | Releases

Aastha Sharma from COLORS’ ‘Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ borrowed inspiration from the iconic character of Somu played by legendary actor Kamal Haasan in Sadma

Inspiration makes a big difference to artists hoping to create an emotional impact. Aastha Sharma from COLORS’ ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ borrowed inspiration from the iconic character of Somu played by legendary actor Kamal Haasan in Sadma. The social drama has riveted viewers with a heartfelt tale revolving around Neerja, who wants to rise above the challenges of belonging to Sonagachi and live a life of dignity. The story arrives at a pivotal junction, where Neerja (Aastha Sharma) has finally succeeded in bringing back Abeer’s (Rajveer Singh) memory and she fears that she will have to return to Sonagachi. Unfortunately, Abeer has forgotten the bond he shared with Neerja, and this spells doom for her as she is left to mourn the loss of love. In a bid to jog Abeer’s memory of her, she chases him and shows the necklace he gifted her. Actor Aastha Sharma sheds light on this emotionally intense scene inspired by Kamal Haasan’s cult movie, Sadma. She remarks that re-enacting the climax of the classic that spoke volumes about unconditional love is an honour for her.

Sharing her thoughts about her homage to Kamal Haasan, Aastha Sharma says, “I feel fulfilled and proud to have my portrayal of Neerja come a long way and I thank the viewers for showering so much love on the show. I’m honoured that through this show I got to pay tribute to Kamal Haasan’s heart-wrenching scene in Sadma. Who hasn’t cried copious tears as Kamal Haasan tries to revive Sridevi’s memory in the film? The narrative of our show has arrived at an interesting crossroads where all the love Abeer once had for Neerja seems lost. After coming this far and leaving her life in Sonagachi behind, she fears she will be compelled to go back to the ill-famed place. With all these developments in the story, I can’t wait for the audience to find out what happens next.”

In the upcoming storyline, viewers will witness the challenges faced by Abeer and Neerja in the aftermath of a traumatic incident. Abeer, though recovering his memory, remains oblivious to the events of the past two years. Neerja, deeply hurt by Abeer’s behavior, faces challenges within the Bagchi family. The burning question looms: Will she choose to endure these trying circumstances or opt to leave the Bagchi family? Only time holds the answer. What remains certain is that the narrative will intricately explore the dynamics of relationships and the far-reaching repercussions of concealed truths, promising more drama and intrigue ahead.

