Aman Gandhi dons Lakshmi’s two-braided look for a sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s show “Bhagya Lakshmi” has been keeping the audience engaged for the past two years with its captivating plot and interesting twists and turns in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). The show has gained a loyal fanbase, and the number of #RishMi fans is increasing day by day. In the recent episodes, viewers saw how Lakshmi manage.

In the story, the doctors from a mental asylum and the police come to Oberoi house to search for Lakshmi. The family tries to hide her, but Ayush (Aman Gandhi) decides to dress up as Lakshmi to fool the police and buy some time for the family to hide her. The audience seems to enjoy Ayush’s portrayal of Lakshmi, but it looks like he might give Aishwarya Khare a run for her money as he pulls off the two braids and pink dress just like her.

Aman said, “I am so happy that my character in Bhagya Lakshmi has given me so many opportunities. I get to try out many things, and as an actor, I love this process as it helps me showcase my work in different ways and allows me to learn something new every day. The character is so different that I would never get bored of it and that’s the beauty of Ayush. I really enjoyed the little time I got to dress up like a 7-year-old Lakshmi, as it is a very fun sequence where we are trying to hide Lakshmi from the mental asylum doctors and the cops. I just hope I have done justice to the track.”

While we are very excited to watch Aman in this new avatar, wait till you witness the upcoming drama where Malishka (Maera Misshra) teams up with Balwinder (Ankit Bhatia) to separate Rishi and Lakshmi once again.

