Asit Kumarr Modi: Serving Society is every individual’s responsibility

During the Celebration of the monumental achievement of 4000 episodes of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ Asit Kumarr Modi pledged to serve mid-day meals to 4000 kids for a year and support for food to senior citizens along with support for other important causes.

Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, visited Gokuldham Society today and Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah handed over the cheque to him. Talking about this initiative, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “The Akshaya Patra Foundation, has Inspired me by their tireless efforts and I am humbled to play my small part in serving society. Serving society is every individual’s responsibility. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah endeavours to spread happiness, recognizing that food holds the key to joy for many in challenging segments of society such as our kids and senior citizens. Kids have always showered extra love and affection to our show. We believe that by contributing to their nutritional needs, we can play a small part in ensuring they have the strength and energy to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

In the past, the Taarak Mehta Show has advocated numerous programs, serving as ambassadors for initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, raising awareness for Armed Forces Flag Day and many other social issues and causes among others.Recognizing the importance of Annadaan initiatives, Asit Modi reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a healthier and more inclusive society.

CEO of The Akshaya Patra foundation Shridhar Venkat expressed gratitude for Asit Kumarr Modi’s generous support, emphasizing the transformative impact it would have on the lives of beneficiaries.

“Asit Kumarr Modi continues to spread smiles and happiness through India’s favourite show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been at the forefront of tackling social issues while seamlessly integrating culture, values, and entertainment. Its profound service in bringing happiness and joy, spanning over 4000 episodes and 15 years, is commendable. Asit’s contribution will significantly advance the goals of both the PM Poshan Yojana and Annadaan for Senior Citizens, bringing us closer to a healthier and happier society. This valuable support from Asit Kumarr Modi will surely inspire many to come forward to serve,” Shridhar Venkat concluded.