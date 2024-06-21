Bani’s Engagement Brings Joy And Financial Worries For Her Family In Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’ narrates the story of Baani, a hard- working Punjabi girl played by Amandeep Sidhu. Baani is ambitious and driven, not just for herself but to improve her family’s life despite their limitations. In recent episodes, Baani defends a bride from abuse by the groom at one of her wedding management assignments.

When the bride’s father calls off the wedding, the groom’s family retaliates by falsely accusing Baani of pushing an elderly woman, resulting in Baani being unjustly jailed. In the upcoming episodes, after Baani is released on bail, her father wants her to get married quickly before the news spreads. Meanwhile, a matchmaker brings Rajat’s (Akash Ahuja) marriage proposal to Baani’s house. Believing Rajat to be a wealthy businessman, Baani becomes anxious about how her family will afford the wedding expenses. This whirlwind of misunderstandings, with Baani having a completely wrong perception of Rajat’s financial situation, promises to keep viewers hooked.

Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of Baani Arora, said, “The upcoming story will be filled with misunderstandings and chaos. Baani has assumed and believes Rajat to be this rich business owner and is completely unaware about his true financial situation. Despite this misconception, Rajat has already won Baani’s heart by protecting her from the abusive groom at a wedding event. It’s going to be fascinating to watch how Baani’s journey unfolds and how she discovers Rajat’s true nature. I can’t wait for viewers to see how this relationship develops.” Tune in to watch Badall Pe Paon Hai only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM