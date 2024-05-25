Be it real or reel, Rutuja Bagwe Being A Maharashtrian To Essay The Role Of A Marathi Girl For Her Hindi Debut Show On Star Plus, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Here Is What She Has To Say!

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village.

The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show will also depict the intricacies of relationships and the distinctive nuances of culture. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

With the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Rutuja Bagwe makes her Hindi television debut. Rutuja Bagwe gained recognition for her roles in the Marathi genre prior to entering the Hindi television industry. A few of her most well-known roles include those in Chandra Aahe Sakshila, Ananyaa, Nanda Saukhya Bhare, and Swamini. Rutuja Bagwe, a Maharashtrian, will be seen portraying a Marathi girl in both real and fictional life. In the role of Vaiju, audiences will also catch a glimpse of Rutuja Bagwe.

Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, shares, “Being a maharashtrian in real life, I am enjoying essaying the character of Vaiju, as Vaiju herself is a marathi mulgi. The audience will get to catch some glimpses of Rutuja Bagwe in Vaiju. Even though I am doing a Hindi-genre show, I am giving a marathi touch to my dialogue, which enhances the character of Vaiju. I admire the character of Vaiju as she is dabanng, strong, and fearless, and in real life too, I relate to the character of Vaiju. My takeaway from Vaiju would be that she is fearless, fights for what is right, independent, and a dabanng.”.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor will air on Star Plus on May 27th at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.