COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ unveils Shiv and Parvati’s Ardhanarishvara avatar

The universe’s first love story depicted in COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ continues to win viewers’ hearts with its divine journey of love, duty, and sacrifice spearheaded by Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiv and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati.

In the current track, Himavan and Mainavati tearfully bid farewell to their beloved daughter, Parvati. As Shiv and Parvati are on their way to the sacred abode of Kailash, a group of revered rishis nears them, intending to partake in the auspicious ritual called Parikrama. However, among the sages is Rishi Bhringi, who adamantly refuses to perform Parikrama around Parvati. The rishi curses Parvati, deeming her a mere mortal and not worthy of such reverence. Fuelled by anger at the perceived injustice, Parvati responds by removing the skin from Rishi Bhringi, leaving him in his skeletal state.

Addressing the cause of this event, Shiv takes the divine form of Ardhanarishvara, illustrating the concept that Parvati is the complementary half that completes him. Shiv conveys the interconnectedness that exists between them.

