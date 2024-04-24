DJ’s suspicions grow as Yukti faces tough questions in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’

Mumbai, April 23, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ follows Yuvika Mahajan (Anjali Tatrari), challenging traditional family norms by pushing for merit-based succession in the family business instead of gender-based inheritance. This causes tensions within the Mahajan family and sparks a fierce rivalry between Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and DJ (Mahir Pandhi). In recent episodes, Yukti (Yuvika’s doppleganger) is questioned by her mother Bhoomi (Gurdeep Kohli) on her conscience and she attempts to return evidence of DJ’s fiancé Koel’s (Nisha Nagpal) past before it reaches DJ’s mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth).

In the upcoming episodes, the Mahajan family hosts a lunch party inviting Yukti. However, everyone eyes her suspiciously, bombarding her with questions about her identity, social media presence, and connections. DJ discovers an old Holi footage showing a brown-eyed girl resembling Yukti (Anjali Tatrari), leading to doubts about her involvement in Dadababu’s attempted escape. However, Yukti defends herself, pointing out that her lens color doesn’t match the girl in the video, suggesting it might be Yuvika instead. DJ, frustrated by his inability to uncover the truth about Dadababu’s (Puneet Issar) mysterious companion in the ambulance, attempts to recreate the scene to catch Yukti but fails. He resorts to calling the forensic team to test Yukti’s eyes.

Will Yukti be caught by DJ’s suspicious eyes?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yukti Multani says, “Yukti is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions as she faces scrutiny from her mother Bhoomi about her conscience, while also dealing with suspicions from DJ and the entire Mahajan family regarding her identity. The unstoppable DJ continues to plan multiple traps one after the other determined to find the real face who took Dadababu in the ambulance. However, Yukti is also determined that whatever happens, she won’t let her goal to win over DJ fail at any point. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Yukti manages to face and fight against DJ’s traps.”

Mahir Pandhi, who plays the character of DJ Mahajan says, “DJ’s frustration spikes when he finds himself stuck identifying the real culprit who was caught in the CCTV footage. He is somehow convinced that it is Yukti but doesn’t have any concrete proof to support his thoughts and thus he undergoes a lot of irritation. For DJ, his image, throne and his mother play a very important role and he cannot afford to let anyone mess with them and get away with it.”

Tune in to watch Vanshaj on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM and 10 PM