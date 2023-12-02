Emotional rollercoaster unfolds in the COLORS’ BIGG BOSS House: Tears, twists, and jaw-dropping moments steal the spotlight

In a recent turn of events inside the BIGG BOSS 17 house, Karan Johar took the stage for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, replacing Salman Khan. Tonight’s episode on ‘Shaniwaar ka Vaar’ will take an unexpected twist as a shocking elimination rocks the house, leaving contestants and viewers in awe.

Karan Johar drops a bombshell by announcing Tehelka’s elimination due to a physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar, leading to an emotional outpour from both Tehelka and his best friend, Arun. The atmosphere turns somber as emotions run high, and fellow contestants, including Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande, express their heartfelt reactions to Tehelka’s departure.

The drama doesn’t end there. Karan Johar turns the spotlight on Vicky Jain, exposing his game plan as a mere ‘number game’ and prompting Ankita to validate the claim. The revelation shocks the contestants, turning it into a true eye-opener moment in the BIGG BOSS house. What lies ahead for Vicky Jain? Only time will tell!

