Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna

Sony SAB’s upcoming show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is a captivating love story set against the beautiful backdrop of Kashmir’s mesmerizing valley. The show follows the journey of Pashminna and Raghav, played by Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani, respectively, who have different perspectives about love but are brought together by fate. The show promises to immerse viewers in the beauty of the region while telling an enchanting tale of love.

In an interesting turn of events, Hiten Tejwani plays the character of Avinash Sharma, who is entitled, self-centered, and has a strong desire for control and influence. He has a close relationship with Raghav and believes that he is indispensable to Raghav’s family.

Hiten Tejwani, who will be essaying the role of Avinash Sharma, said, “To embody the character of Avinash is both thrilling and demanding as the character has layers of ambition and manipulation. Playing a character with shades of grey is quite intriguing, and it’s a new experience for me and my fans, who haven’t witnessed me in such a role on television before. It will also be interesting for viewers to uncover the truth about Avinash’s past and how Kashmir holds a great relevance in his life.”

