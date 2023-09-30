Television | Releases

Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna

Hiten Tejwani portrays a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna.

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Sep,2023 12:03:31
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna 856883

Sony SAB’s upcoming show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is a captivating love story set against the beautiful backdrop of Kashmir’s mesmerizing valley. The show follows the journey of Pashminna and Raghav, played by Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani, respectively, who have different perspectives about love but are brought together by fate. The show promises to immerse viewers in the beauty of the region while telling an enchanting tale of love.

In an interesting turn of events, Hiten Tejwani plays the character of Avinash Sharma, who is entitled, self-centered, and has a strong desire for control and influence. He has a close relationship with Raghav and believes that he is indispensable to Raghav’s family.

Hiten Tejwani, who will be essaying the role of Avinash Sharma, said, “To embody the character of Avinash is both thrilling and demanding as the character has layers of ambition and manipulation. Playing a character with shades of grey is quite intriguing, and it’s a new experience for me and my fans, who haven’t witnessed me in such a role on television before. It will also be interesting for viewers to uncover the truth about Avinash’s past and how Kashmir holds a great relevance in his life.”

Stay tuned to this space for the highly awaited Pashminna, premiering on Sony SAB this October!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Yuvika's quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi's entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj 856283
Yuvika’s quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi’s entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj 856186
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya 856115
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya
A murder twist in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as Yuvika’s investigation takes a shocking turn 854684
A murder twist in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as Yuvika’s investigation takes a shocking turn
#GaneshChaturthi2023: The vibrant atmosphere and coming together of people in devotion is heartwarming: Nishant Malkani 854233
#GaneshChaturthi2023: The vibrant atmosphere and coming together of people in devotion is heartwarming: Nishant Malkani
I am eager to put in a lot of hard work to impress my audience yet again: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her comeback with Dil Diyaan Gallaan 853081
I am eager to put in a lot of hard work to impress my audience yet again: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her comeback with Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Latest Stories

My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla 856910
My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja 856906
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested  856899
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested 
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV's Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai 856893
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi 856892
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi
Read Latest News