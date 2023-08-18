ADVERTISEMENT
KKK 13: Arijit Taneja mentions Soundous Moufakir as his ‘love interest’

18 Aug,2023 20:46:18
In the midst of excitement surrounding ‘KKK 13’, a lighthearted incident has captured the attention of fans. In a video circulating across the internet, contestants on the show were engaged in a playful Q&A session. Among the questions posed, the topic of love interests surfaced, leading to a delightful revelation from Arijit Taneja. When asked about his love interest, Arijit cheekily named Soundous Moufakir. However, the amusing twist didn’t end there, as when the same question was directed to Soundous, she playfully reciprocated by mentioning Arijit’s name.

‘KKK 13’ Continues to Spark Playful Moments

As 'KKK 13' progresses, it's not just the daring stunts and challenges that are keeping fans entertained. A recent viral video showcased the camaraderie and playful banter among the contestants.

About KKK

As the adrenaline-packed journey of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 unfolds, viewers are being treated to a rollercoaster of emotions, fears, and awe-inspiring stunts. With a star-studded lineup of celebrities from various walks of life, the competition has intensified as each participant faces their deepest fears head-on. From high-flying stunts to underwater challenges, the show’s challenges offer a captivating blend of entertainment and suspense. While the contestants strive to conquer their phobias and emerge victorious, fans are left at the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting each heart-pounding episode.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
