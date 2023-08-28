Mudit Nayyar aka Vikrant From Star Plus Show Keh Doon Tumhein Gives Us Sneak Peak Of How He Was Casted For The Show and What Should The Audience Expect From It!

Set in Panchgani, StarPlus has brought to its audience the never-seen-before gripping murder mystery and love story, Keh Doon Tumhein. It stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively. The show Keh Doon Tumhein will keep the audience at the edge of their seats with its riveting and gripping plot.

This is for the first time Mudit Nayyar will be seen in a thriller show. Talking about the same and why he was casted for the role of Vikrant he shares'” I was casted in the show Keh Doon Tumhein in an old fashion way. I received the script and auditioned for the script which was loved by our producer Shweta Shinde. I was not keen to do television but when Vikrant’s character was narrated to me, I was instantly hooked on to it and it is not everyday you get to play such characters and Vikrant is such a character which consist of all the shades of emotions. I am extremely excited to play the role of Vikrant an take it to a different level. The theme of the show is little dark, different from the other shows along with the locations which adds to the authencity to the plot and screenplay. Keh Doon Tumhein is a fast pace thriller, it takes its own time to develop each character. The show will keep you hooked since the very first episode”

Keh Doon Tumhein is set to air on Star Plus from 4th September at 11 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. It is produced by Vajra Productions.