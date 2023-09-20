Television | Spoilers

Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Vikrant desperate to get his evidence box

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Vajra Productions will see Vikrant getting desperate about the evidence box that Ganesh stole from his house. He will want to get back the box by all means.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Sep,2023 13:20:41
Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Vajra Productions has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Mudit Nayyar) killing the carpenter Ganesh in the midst of the heavily packed religious march. As we know, the carpenter who had come to Vikrant’s house stole the box which had the hair of all the girls that he had killed. Ganesh was held captive by Sarkar’s man, but he escaped from captivity.

During the religious march, Ganesh who was looking for the police met Kirti (Yukti Kapoor), soon after which he was killed. We saw the police looking for evidence and enquiring all who were present at the march.

Sarkar tactically destroyed evidence on the spot directing the police to have a yatra as planned by the Goddess.

The coming episode will see Vikrant desperate to get back the evidence box that Ganesh had stolen. He will recollect Ganesh telling him of the box he had got. Sarkar will send his man to hunt at Ganesh’s house, but he will not be successful.

Vikrant will also remember Ganesh saying that he threw away the box. Vikrant will be worried and will want that box on any account.

Keh Doon Tumhein Ep 16 19th September Written Episode Update

During the religious march of the Goddess, Sarkar spotted Ganesh. He ruthlessly killed Ganesh without anyone watching him. Later, when the police were about to investigate further, Sarkar asked the police to allow the yatra to happen as planned and got the path cleared, thereby getting the crime spot cleaned up.

What will happen next?

Keh Doon Tumhein the newly launched Star Plus show is produced by Shweta Shinde. The show has Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor as leads. Kirti who has had a failed marriage comes to Panchgati with her son Puru, to start life afresh. Her extended family and Kirti’s friend Anjali plan to help her in this cause. However, Anjali has gone missing. Sarkar aka Vikrant Deshmukh is a teacher who lives in the same neighbourhood as that of Kirti. This is a suspense thriller about a serial killer who is on the loose, killing women.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

