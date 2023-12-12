Munawar Faruqui roasts contestants in his new stand-up special on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, every contestant is given 5000 BB currency and they are free to use it to buy individual luxury grocery items or watch Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up special. The master of the house challenges Munawar to sell tickets to his stand-up special amid the greed for luxury items that contestants have been vying for; they range from dry fruits, coffee, exotic vegetables, paneer, chicken, sea food, etc. Munawar has his persuasion hat on as he implores contestants to buy tickets to his show, reasoning that every artist needs a platform. He manages to pull off an almost houseful show in which he mercilessly roasts the housemates. He shades Vicky Jain for tone policing his wife Ankita Lokhande and he pokes fun at his bestie in the house, Mannara Chopra for making their friendship about the game. Will everyone take it on their chin or will muddas erupt from this stand-up show? Will Munawar’s performance prove to be paisa vasool?

Annoyed with Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi’s recurring culinary tips, Ankita Lokhande throws a giant tantrum about preparing chilla in the kitchen. The actor sulks and declares that from now on only Khanzaadi should cook. Hailing Khanzaadi as the better cook, Vicky Jain intervenes and retorts that the rest of the cooking squad will manage the preparing food without her. An argument erupts between Vicky and Ankita about each other’s tone, and it turns into a fight about their lives outside of the show. Despite the family intervention that happened for the couple, they continued to bicker in the house. Will they ever go back to being couple goals in the house?

