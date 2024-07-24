Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Saumya forced to move out of her house; Mangal defends her

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) catching Adit (Naman Shaw) redhanded in Saumya’s (Jia Mustafa) house. However, Adit argued with Kusum and told her about his frustration in leading a married life with Mangal (Deepika Singh). On the other hand, Saumya has gotten into big problem when the landlady of her house got to know about Adit being a married man. The lady was earlier told by Saumya that she was about to get married to Adit. Upon seeing Mangal and her mother-in-law, the lady was shocked to know that Saumya has been fooling Mangal too.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal paying a visit to Saumya’s house as her leg is injured. At the same time, the people associated with the building’s society, will come to Saumya’s house along with her landlady and will ask Saumya to move out of the house immediately. They will question Saumya’s character. Mangal will stand in support of Saumya, and will call her as her sister. She will fight for Saumya’s rights and will tell them that the man is her boy friend. Mangal will be unaware that the man in question is none other than Adit himself.

