Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Nishigandha wreaks havoc; gives an order to Deeya

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) and Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) challenging each other from time to time. We saw Deeya marrying Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan), but Nishigandha took the cake by trapping Deeya in the store room and turning the family against her. Deeya saved herself and even secured Nishigandha’s shringaar, which lessened Nishigandha’s powers. Now, Nishigandha is hellbent on securing back her shringaar from Deeya. For this, she will do anything.

The upcoming episode will see the family gearing up for the puja. All in the family will be about to start the puja when Nishigandha will appear. She will wreak havoc on the family members by making every one of them into a lifeless statue. Only Moksh’s mother will be in her senses, and this will be when Deeya will come there.

Deeya and Nishigandha will challenge each other, in which Nishigandha will tell Deeya that the sun’s rays will melt each of her family members. And if she wants them alive, Deeya will have to give back her shringaar.

This will shock Deeya and she will be left with no option but to give Nishigandha her powers back.

What will happen now?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.