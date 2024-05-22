Pallavi starts a cloud kitchen to support her husband and his family in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

Aangan Aapno Kaa’ on Sony SAB depicts the story of Pallavi Sharma (Ayushi Khurana) who aims to balance her responsibilities towards her her in-laws’ and her father’s house. In the recent episodes, Pallavi has finally won her fight against the fraud Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal) by trapping him in his game and sending him to jail.

In the upcoming episodes, Pallavi and the entire Awasthi family discover that her husband Akash (Samar Vermani) has been fired from the job. While Akash is still looking for a job, he is forced to work at their ancestral shop, much to his annoyance. The pressure mounts on Akash as the shop has suffered significant losses due to Pappi Mehra’s fraud, adding to the burden of his job loss. In response, Pallavi proposes the idea of opening a Cloud Kitchen at her friend Monty’s (Karan Verma) café to support Akash and the family.

Will Pallavi succeed in establishing her new business or what new challenges await her?

Ayushi Khurana, playing the role of Pallavi, said, “Pallavi has gotten a step closer to winning the hearts of the Awasthi family. After Pappi Mehra’s defeat, the Awasthi family has realised that even if Pallavi’s methods are different from usual, her intentions are good and she supports her family in whatever situation they might be in. Pallavi is shocked after getting to know about Akash’s job loss but she’s ready to support him by opening a cloud kitchen so that the family doesn’t suffer a major financial crisis. The upcoming episodes will show what new challenges Pallavi faces while establishing her new business.”

