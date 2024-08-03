Savi and Rajat Give Another Chance To Love For Sai’s Happiness, Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat From Star Plus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Shares Insights As The Makers Have Dropped An Intriguing Promo!

The Star Plus show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein” has gained a loyal audience due to its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have kept viewers glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. The main protagonists are Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma. Hitesh Bharadwaj portrays the character of Rajat Thakkar, Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi, and Amayra Khurana plays the character of Saisha (Sai).

The current story in the show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein” focuses on Savi, Sai, and Rajat. A new promo for the show teases high-drama scenes. The promo shows Savi and Rajat’s engagement and emphasizes how, despite their misunderstandings and initial dislike for each other, they come together for Sai’s happiness. This promo is exciting for fans of the Savi and Rajat pairing, as it promises cute and heartwarming moments between the three characters. It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Savi and Rajat unfolds, especially now that they are giving love another chance.

Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, “The promo showcases Savi and Rajat’s engagement; the duo have given another chance to love for Sai’s happiness, and this is eventually going to turn into a mature love story, which I am personally anticipating for the viewers to watch. There is no age to fall in love; it is said that when you get back something you lost, you tend to love it more. I am enjoying portraying this version of Rajat, and there is a hidden emotion in his past. Stay tuned for the drama that is going to unfold in the show; it is surely filled with various emotions!”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. at 8 p.m. on StarPlus.