Sony SAB announces 'Pashminna'; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir

Sony SAB has announced "Pashminna," a one-of-a-kind love story that takes place and was filmed in the enchanting Kashmir valley.

24 Aug,2023 17:52:45
Sony SAB, known for its captivating stories and high-quality content, is breaking new ground with its latest show, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. The show, set in the picturesque valley of Kashmir, tells the touching tale of two individuals from vastly different backgrounds who fall in love. Packed with unexpected twists and turns, Pashminna features a spirited young woman who dreams of creating her own epic love story. The show’s charming characters and beautiful scenery, including stunning locations in Srinagar and Gulmarg, make for a captivating viewing experience. The shooting for the show recently began in Kashmir with the honorable Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurating the event. The first day of shooting took place in the breathtaking Srinagar, marking the start of a cinematic journey that promises a blend of culture, creativity, and entertainment.

The production company Alchemy Films has created a captivating story called ‘Pashminna’. It promises to immerse the audience in a rich narrative that showcases the region’s artistic and cultural nuances, including food, music, and art. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayas and the peaceful Dal Lake, the show is sure to enchant viewers. The talented ensemble cast features Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten, and Gauri Tejwani, among other notable actors, each playing essential roles in the story.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Sony SAB’s Pashminna, which will hit your television screens soon!

