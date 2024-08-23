Star Plus Announces Its Next Venture, Do Dooni Pyaar, Starring Shivika Pathak and Gourav Sharma in the Lead Roles! The Makers Have Dropped An Intriguing Promo Of The Show! Shivika Pathak, aka Ganga Shares Insights

Star Plus has once again ventured into unexplored territory. The channel brings for its audience a show highlighting the concept of Pakadwa Vivah titled Do Dooni Pyaar. Starring Shivika Pathak as Ganga and Gourav Sharma as Abhay, and Goutam Sharma will be seen essaying the character of his identical twin brother Akash in the show. Do Dooni Pyaar showcases the journey of Ganga and sheds light on the topic of Pakadwa Vivah. Based in the city of Sonepur, Bihar, the Star Plus show Do Dooni Pyaar is a tale of a girl named Ganga who has been neglected by her family since childhood and how, by twist of fate, Ganga gets married to Abhay, who hails from a rich and well-educated family as a result of Pakadwa Vivah (forced marriage). This is the time when the audience will witness a twist that will create an element of confusion and comedy as Abhay has a twin brother, Akash.

The makers of the show have recently dropped an intriguing promo of the show Do Dooni Pyaar, which showcases a sneak peek into the life of Ganga, where she gives us glimpses of her day, from daily chores to wishing for an educated husband, but this wish will be granted in the most unique way planned by her stepmother. Get ready to be a part of this journey.

Shivika Pathak, aka Ganga, from the Star Plus show Do Dooni Pyaar shares, “The show Do Do Dooni Pyaar is going to highlight the hurdles and hardships that occur in the lives of Ganga and Abhay, but by twist of fate, the duo unite under unforeseen circumstances. I’ll be portraying the character of Ganga; she is family-oriented; she has faced numerous obstacles and difficulties, yet she views life with positivity. Ganga had a dream to educate herself, but due to family responsibilities she could not do so; hence, she has a wish to get married to a well-educated person who will also fulfill her dreams of education. It will be interesting to see if and how this wish is fulfilled. Stay tuned!”

With the show Do Dooni Pyaar highlighting such a unique and unexpected concept of Pakadwa Vivah, it will definitely be interesting and intriguing to witness what all is in store for the audience, as the show is also going to create awareness among the audience about this topic and also get to watch the journey of Ganga.

Do Dooni Pyaar will air on Star Plus from 28th August at 6:40 PM.