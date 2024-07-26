Star Plus comes with a new interesting show, Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Star Plus is famous for delivering intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Jhanak, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Star Plus has ventured into an unexplored territory and brings for the audience its new show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Shritama Mitra (Advocate Anjali Awasthi) and Ankit Raizada (Aman Singh Rajpoot). The show is produced by Blues Productions.

Along with the announcement of the show, the makers have dropped the first intriguing promo of the show, Advocate Anjali Awasthi. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the promo highlights the journey of Advocate Anjali Awasthi, who aspires to excel in the field of law but also has to go through numerous challenges and hurdles to reach her destination. The promo also showcases Anjali’s daredevil side and her stand against injustice in order to salvage the reputation of her family. Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden.

In the quest to restore the dignity of her disgraced father, struggling lawyer Advocate Anjali Awasthi becomes a genius in the field of law only to lock horns with a highly corrupt and influential lawyer in her first case itself. It will be interesting to witness how Advocate Anjali Awasthi paves her path to becoming a master in the field of law and restoring the dignity of her family.

Produced by Blues Productions, Advocate Anjali Awasthi will air from 8th August at 8.30pm on Star Plus.