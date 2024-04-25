Star Plus Show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara Takes Us Back in Time As The Show Makes Us Resonate With Classic Bollywood Film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Star Plus is venturing into an unexplored territory with Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. The show, set against the backdrop of Pune, depicts the tale of a girl named Sajeeri (Prerna Singh), who is friend-zoned, dependable, and always taken for granted. Will Sajeeri ever believe she can be the star in life and love? The show, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash Mishra) and show how Sajeeri’s confidence comes alive when she cooks, as she hopes to become a chef in the future. The crux of the show is the internal self-transformation journey of Sajeeri. Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara will also focus on the transformation journey of self-confidence from ordinary to awesome.

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara also depicts the complexities of the relationships and equations of Sajeeri, Shivam, and Saanchi. This trio surely reminds us of Bollywood’s most famous and adored trio, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee, from the classic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara takes us back in time; the show has made us resonate with the classic Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and we could not agree more! From friendship to love, it is surely going to be a visual treat for the audience to witness Sajeeri, Shivam, and Saanchi in the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, who have some glimpses of the terrific trio of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee from the classic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The show perfectly makes us feel the numerous emotions of love and friendship at their best.

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara airs at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday.