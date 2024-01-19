Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration with “Jalalo Deep Kushiyo Ke Mere Shri Ram Aye Hai”

The beloved world of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), renowned for spreading joy and laughter, is now set to embark on a spiritual journey with the launch of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Bhaktidhaam” This new venture is dedicated to offer an exquisite collection of devotional songs that resonate deeply with the heart and soul.

“Bhaktidhaam” channel will endeavor to offer both spirituality and entertainment thus creating a unique experience for devotees and fans alike. The platform debuts with the soul-stirring devotional music, “Jalalo Deep Kushiyo Ke Mere Shri Ram Aye Hai,” setting the tone for inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

“The launch of “Bhaktidhaam” marks a significant milestone for the TMKOC family, extending its reach beyond entertainment into the realm of spiritual wellness. Our vision is to stay connected with our audiences in every mood via our brand and characters. Each devotional song and video is carefully selected to bring peace and tranquility to the mind, offering a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life.” said, Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator, Producer and Managing Director of Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Bhaktidhaam” will be accessible to all and promises to be a source of spiritual nourishment and joy. Join us in celebrating this new chapter as we continue to spread happiness and positivity through our initiatives.