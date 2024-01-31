Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler: Sodhi’s Jeep Mystery Unraveled: Mrs. Roshan Sodhi Unveils a Spectacular Surprise Ride

In the recent episodes of India’s longest-running family show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of laughter and surprises as Roshan Singh Sodhi’s beloved jeep takes an unexpected detour. The twist begins when Popatlal leaves the jeep at an undisclosed location, sparking a mysterious disappearance.

Feeling the pressure of the missing jeep, the Purush Mandali of Gokuldham Society turns to Inspector Chalu Pandey for assistance. To everyone’s astonishment, it is revealed that Mrs. Roshan has planned the disappearance to surprise Sodi. In a delightful turn of events, Mrs. Roshan introduces Sodhi’s brand-new car to the Gokuldham society, leaving Sodhi himself in awe.

What will happen next?

Will Sodi accept the new car? Will he sell his beloved old car to the scrap dealer? Are there any more twists and turns that will happen in Sodi’s life?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3900 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.