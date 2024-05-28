Tensions rise between Akash and Pallavi as the couple heads towards a separation in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ on Sony SAB tells the story of Pallavi Sharma (Ayushi Khurana), who grapples with unconventional ideas about marriage while trying to carve out her place within her in-laws’ household. In the recent episodes, Pallavi’s sisters Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) and Deepika (Neetha Shetty) decide to help Akash (Samar Vermani) financially by giving the money to Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), who then tells Akash that it was from his mother Aparna (Kashish Duggal).

In the upcoming episodes, Akash discovers that the money did not come from his mother, Aparna, which leaves him furious. Following a heated argument with Pallavi, Aparna tells her son Akash to leave the house. Meanwhile, Pallavi meets with an investor who misbehaves, prompting Akash to intervene. Although he rescues her, he later scolds Pallavi for being reckless and going alone. The tensions between the couple heightens even more after this incident. Jaidev and Aparna attempt to reconcile Akash and Pallavi by locking them in a room together, insisting they resolve their issues before coming out. However, Akash announces about getting a job in the US which leaves the entire family shocked.

Will this mean the ultimate separation of Akash and Pallavi?

Ayushi Khurana, playing the role of Pallavi, said, “Pallavi is determined to support her family in every way she can. Ever since Akash lost his job, she has strived to become their pillar of strength. However, Akash finds her methods offensive, leading to growing tensions between them. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see how Akash and Pallavi choose to stay apart and face new challenges in their relationship when Akash announces about leaving the family and going to the US for a new job.”

Tune in to watch Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM