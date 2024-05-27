The day has arrived! Witness the Tale of Vaiju and Rannvijay In The Star Plus Show Maati Se Bandhi Dor From Today At 7.30pm! Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, shares some insights!

Star Plus has arrived with its new show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, starring Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta in lead roles. Rutuja Bagwe will be seen essaying the roles of Vaijanati (Vaiju) and Ankit Gupta to portray the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show will also depict the intricacies of relationships and the distinctive nuances of culture. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

Ever since the show was announced and makers dropped glimpses and sneak peeks of the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, the viewers have been awaiting the show to air, and finally the day has arrived when Maati Se Bandhi Dor is all set to hit the television screens today at 7.30 p.m. on Star Plus. The audience will get to witness a fresh pairing of Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit Gupta, and we cannot wait to watch the tale of Vaiju and Rannvijay! With the promos being aired, the excitement among the audience has levelled up!

Rutuja Bagwe, aka Vaiju, from the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, shares, “I am super excited as the show is all set to hit the television screens today. Before the commencement of the shoot, everything from Vaiju’s style to her mannerisms was decided in order to give authenticity to the character, and with each passing day, I am learning new things. Vaiju has layers to her character that I am exploring. Tune in today on Star Plus at 7.30pm and watch the journey of Vaiju and Rannvijay, and keep showering your love on us!”

Maati Se Bandhi Dor will air on Star Plus today at 7.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.