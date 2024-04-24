Tune in to Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara today at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus! Avinash Mishra, aka Shivam, shares his excitement as the show is all set to hit television screens today!

Star Plus is venturing into an unexplored territory with their new venture, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. The show, set against the backdrop of Pune, depicts the tale of a girl named Sajeeri (Prerna Singh), who is friend-zoned, dependable, and always taken for granted. Will Sajeeri ever believe she can be the star in life and love? The show, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash Mishra) and show how Sajeeri’s confidence comes alive when she cooks, as she hopes to become a chef in the future. The crux of the show is the internal self-transformation journey of Sajeeri. Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara will also focus on the transformation journey of self-confidence from ordinary to awesome.

Ever since the inception of the show and the way the makers treated the viewers with the promos of the show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, the fans have garnered immense love for the show. With time, the excitement among the fans has been rising to fever pitch. Get ready to witness this intriguing transformation journey of Sajeeri and the complexities of the relationships between Sajeeri and Shivam today.

Avinash Mishra, aka Shivam, from the Star Plus show Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, shares, “Finally, the day has arrived when Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara will hit the television screens today. I am nervous and excited at the same time, and I am curious about the feedback from the audience. The audience will get to witness a romantic comedy with layers of emotions from Sajeeri, Shivam, and Saanchi, and the viewers will have a smile throughout watching the show. I am blessed to have loyal fans who shower us with love and appreciation. With every new show, I aim to deliver my best and keep showering us with love!

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara is all set to air today at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday.