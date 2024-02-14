Valentine’s day chaos for Sakhi: A love triangle unfolds in Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’

In the heartwarming world of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ on Sony SAB, we witness the everyday trials and triumphs of the middle-class Wagle family. In the earlier episodes, the Wagles had welcomed an exchange student from Germany named Karen into their home. As Karen immersed himself in Indian culture, he developed feelings for Sakhi (Chinmayee Salvi), expressing his love for her. However, Sakhi explained that her feelings for him were purely platonic, leading to a bittersweet but respectful farewell as Karen departed from the country.

In the upcoming episodes, Karen makes a surprise comeback in Sakhi’s life on Valentine’s Day. Determined to win her heart, Karen pulls out all the stops to confess his love and ask her to marry him. However, Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) steps into his overprotective father role, feeling increasingly uneasy about Karen’s intentions. In a dramatic turn of events, Sakhi, who sees Karen only as a friend, asks Vivaan (Namit Shah) to pose as her boyfriend to put a stop to Karen’s advances. What follows is a whirlwind of chaos as Sakhi’s feelings for Vivaan resurface and he, too, begins to question his own emotions towards her. This Valentine’s week promises to be an interesting one for the Wagles and a delightful watch for the viewers.

Chinmayee Salvi, who plays the role of Sakhi Wagle, said, “Sakhi’s life is about to become quite chaotic. While she sees Karen as just a friend, she’s always had feelings for Vivaan. However, in an attempt to deal with Karen’s advances, she unintentionally complicates things further by asking Vivaan to pretend to be her boyfriend. I’m excited about this storyline because it portrays teenage romance and its complexities in a very genuine way, reflecting experiences that many young people can relate to. I’m eager to see how viewers react to this Valentine’s Day track.”

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “Rajesh is definitely wary of Karen’s interest in Sakhi. We’ve seen how uncomfortable he was with Karen’s presence in the house before, and now that he’s actively pursuing his daughter, Rajesh’s protective instincts kick in even more. With Sakhi involving Vivaan as her fake boyfriend, Rajesh finds himself in a bit of a dilemma, trying to manage his concerns about teenage romance while looking out for his daughter.”