Television | Releases

Watch: Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan special dance performance

Watch the special dance performance of Radha and Mohan from Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam in the article below

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Aug,2023 19:17:45
As Dua and Shakti come together for this Mahasangam episode, Will they be able to help Radha escape from prison?

In recent episodes of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, viewers saw Radha (played by Neeharika Roy) being falsely accused and imprisoned by the antagonist Damini (played by Sambhabana Mohanty). Damini did this to keep Radha from investigating the true killer of Mohan’s (played by Shabir Ahluwalia) first wife, Tulsi (played by Keerti Nagpure).

Upon discovering Radha’s plight, the main characters of Zee TV’s beloved show Rabb Se Hai Hua and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya, Shiv Shakti – Dua, and Shakti, quickly come to her aid. With Independence Day approaching, they devise a strategy to assist Radha in her escape.

During the Independence Day celebrations at the prison, Dua and Shakti will perform the lively song “Des Rangila” to entertain the inmates. Radha will portray the persona of Bharat Mata. While filming this scene, Neeharika was thrilled to work alongside Aditi Sharma (Dua) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti). They performed excellently together.

Neeharika Roy said, “I felt a strong sense of nostalgia when I walked onto the sets of the show dressed up as ‘Bharat Mata.’ It reminded me of my school days when I had dressed up in a similar avatar for a fancy dress competition. Working with Aditi and Nikki was amazing – they were so enthusiastic and dedicated. When the cameras started rolling, the song’ Des Rangila’ infused a sense of bravery, love for our country, and friendship.”

While Neeharika is very excited to get into the look of ‘Bharat Mata’ in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Dua and Shakti will be able to help Radha escape from prison. Will Radha be able to prove her innocence and reveal the identity of Tulsi’s murderer?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

