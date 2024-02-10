Will Dhruv be able to uncover the mystery of Bijli’s identity in Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara’?

Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ unfolds an interesting tale of love and time travel, set against the backdrop of the 17th and 21st centuries. The storyline took a dramatic turn when Tara (Riya Sharma) tragically fell from a cliff, leaving Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Suryapratap (Karan V. Grover) grieving as they were unable to save her life.

After a six-month leap, Tara miraculously survives, saved by a greedy man with ulterior motives. He manipulates her into believing she’s his daughter and a dancer, leading Tara to adopt the new identity of Bijli, unable to recall her memories. Meanwhile, Dhruv strongly feels that Tara is alive and sets out to find her. Encountering Bijli, Dhruv brings her back to the palace, where Tara’s son Shaurya’s (Evan Dixit) reaction to her resemblance to his mother prompts Suryapratap and Durgavati (Indira Krishnan) to decide that Bijli must stay, unaware of her true identity.

In the upcoming episodes, tensions rise as Suryapratap strongly denies Dhruv’s claims about Bijli being Tara. Despite Bijli’s stark contrast in appearance and behavior compared to Tara’s graceful manner, Dhruv remains hopeful in his belief that she is his lost love, convinced that she has simply forgotten her past life. Determined to unveil Bijli’s true identity, Dhruv embarks on a mission to discover her reality. This journey is sure to be intriguing as Bijli’s behavior ignites conflicts within the palace, while Dhruv strives to recover her forgotten memories.

Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the role of Dhruv, said, “Dhruv firmly believes that Bijli is Tara but has lost her memory. As a doctor, he also wants to help her and monitor her closely and hence he brings her to the mahal. He faces multiple challenges as Suryapratap refuses to accept Bijli as Tara. Bijli also sets some conditions, making things tough for Dhruv. Now, he’s determined to uncover the truth about Bijli’s identity and prove to everyone in Devgarh that she is Tara. This storyline will keep viewers hooked as Bijli’s actions frustrate Dhruv while he tries to bring back her memory.”