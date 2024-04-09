Will Pallavi save her father and her in-laws from Pappi Mehra’s frauds in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’?

Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ is a family drama that narrates the tale of Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), who has a unique viewpoint on marriage. She believes a woman’s duties shouldn’t solely shift from her parent’s home to her husband’s after marriage. In recent episodes, cops have taken Pallavi’s father Jaidev (Mahesh Thakur) to the police station after a couple accused him of passing off government land as residential land. On the other hand, her aunt in law Kusum (Sonali Naik) forces her husband Subhash (Vinayak Bhave) to sign the contract given by Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal) to sell the Awasthi Sarees shop for a better future for her son Ravi (Ankit Gulati).

In recent episodes, Jaidev realises that Pappi has deceived him, leading to a public humiliation. The police give him a week to prove his innocence. When Pallavi learns about her father’s situation, she rushes to the police station with Akash (Samar Vermani), despite her mother-in-law Aparna’s (Kashish Duggal) opposition. Pallavi is extremely stressed seeing her father’s condition. Jaidev suffers a panic attack and collapses. Pallavi quickly takes him to the hospital and urges the doctor to treat him urgently.

Meanwhile, the Awasthi family discovers that Pappi has also deceived them. The contract papers reveal they owe Pappi a sum of Rupees 1-crore instead of receiving money for the shop. Pallavi faces the challenge of resolving the situation and protecting both households from the consequences of Pappi’s deceitful actions.

Mahesh Thakur, essaying the role of Jaidev Sharma, said, “Jaidev has always been devoted to his three daughters’ well-being, taking on the roles of both mother and father. While he goes all out to financially support his eldest daughter, Deepika, he doesn’t realise that his help can turn out to be a bigger problem for everyone. He only wanted to do good but Pappi’s fraud has left him humiliated in front of his family. Adding to it, he also has to safeguard his home which he had put under mortgage. This is too much to bear for Jaidev and he is unsure what to do. I am sure the audience will relate to the fact that a parent can go to any extent to provide for their children, even putting everything at risk.”

Ayushi Khurana, essaying the role of Pallavi Sharma, said, “The bond between Pallavi and her father, Jaidev, has always been strong, with both supporting each other through thick and thin. Even though her father hasn’t said a word to Pallavi, she knows that something is not right. When she learns the truth, seeing her father in distress is a painful shock, leaving her feeling helpless. On the other hand, Pallavi discovers the fraud Pappi has committed against her husband’s family members, Kusum and Ravi. It is going to be a challenging journey for Pallavi as she thrives to save both the families from Pappi’s deceitful actions. Even though she feels helpless, the viewers will see Pallavi’s determination to stand up against Pappi’s frauds.”

Tune in to watch Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM