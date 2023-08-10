ZEE5 celebrates India’s 76th Independence Day with national campaign ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’

To celebrate India’s 76th glorious year of Independence, ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers, today unveiled its latest campaign ‘Azadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’. As part of the campaign, the platform is offering 76 premium SVOD titles streaming across languages, at zero cost. The five-day campaign will begin from 11th August 2023 during which consumers can avail a discount of Rs 100 on ZEE5’s annual subscription. The initiative is in line with brand’s vision to empower audiences, offering quality choices, while democratizing entertainment for all.

The line-up includes successful titles in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam alongside Hindi representing India’s cultural and linguistic diversity. It features names like URI: The Surgical Strike, The Kashmir Files, Commando 2, Gadar, Forensic, Parmanu, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Pariksha, Hotel Mumbai in Hindi; Republic, Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India in Telugu; Valimai, Oh My Kadavule, Yaanai, Veetla Vishesham in Tamil; Natasaarvabhowma, Hero in Kannada; Operation Java, Ellam Sheriyakum in Malayalam; Zombivli, Mulshi Pattern, Ventilator in Marathi; Aparajito, Parineeta, Joi Baba Felunath, Satyanweshi Byomkesh, in Bengali; and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme in Punjabi.

Launching the campaign, Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we believe in democratizing quality entertainment, and enabling access to good content. We have witnessed a strong H1 with successful projects across languages with Bandaa, Tarla, Ayali, Shabaash Feluda, and Vyavastha to name a few. This campaign kickstarts the festive season with power packed releases amplifying our value proposition to viewers further. The ‘Azadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’ campaign echoes our commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive entertainment landscape where every consumer on the platform can experience the joy of cinematic brilliance.”

Mr. Abhirup Datta, Head – AVOD Marketing, ZEE5 said, “We’ve seen an exponential growth in the number of AVOD viewers and with that, the demand for premium content has also seen a significant rise. ZEE5 is committed to delivering quality entertainment to our valued users. Through this campaign, we are ensuring even greater access for our AVOD audiences to our vast content library, with 76 premium titles available for free in Hindi and regional languages. Our dedication to offering diverse, engaging stories to our viewers remains unwavering, and this campaign is a celebration of that promise.”

Currently the highest-growing OTT platform in India as per latest industry reports, ZEE5 is known for its diversified content across 100+ taste clusters and its focus on real, relevant, and resonant storytelling. Today, ZEE5 is home to over 5 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content and 160+ live TV channels. With a rich library of over 3500 films, 1750 TV shows, 700 originals, ZEE5 offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The platform has an exciting line-up for 2023 that will add to its extensive library of content, offering a wider array of catalogue to entertainment seekers.