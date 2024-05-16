A Peek into Ashi Singh’s Fun and Fabulous Beach Look Transformation Video Will Leave You in Awe!

Ashi Singh added fire to her beach style, and it’s a visual pleasure. Ashi, the TV world’s favorite Bahu, flutters hearts with beach vibes. Ashi has an amazing fashion sense, which we can see now and again through her Instagram posts. Ashi appeared stunning in a multi-colored crop top and paired with a skirt. Let us look at his transformation video below-

Ashi Singh’s Beach Transformation Video Below-

In the video appearance, the actress opted for a simple tie-dye printed round neckline, half-sleeves, loose T-shirt, and shorts. In the video, she makes stunning dance moves with a cute smile. In the next appearance, she flaunts her beach outfit, hides the camera with her outfit, and transforms her look into a beach outfit. The outfit features a multi-colored printed halter-neck, backless appearance, sleeveless bust fitted crop top, and paired with matching multi-colored pencil skirt.

For her glam appearance, Ashi styled her hair in a sleek side-parted puffed open hairstyle. Her makeup was minimal yet stunning, with peach-shimmery cheeks and pink matte lips. She accessorized her outfit with silver and pearl embellished long earrings, a silver bracelet, and a brown handbag. In the video, she flaunts her outfit, matches her bag with her outfit, and lastly, showcases her dazzling outfit with her signature quirky expressions.

The actress captioned her post, “Let’s get beach ready. 🏖️🌊.”

