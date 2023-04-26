Aladdin actress Ashi Singh raises mercury levels in sheer black saree, see video

Ashi Singh graced an award night recently, looking all grand in her black sheer saree avatar, check out below

The Meet actress Ashi Singh made waves with her stunning look in sheer black saree at an award ceremony recently. The actress shared some stunning pictures and videos on her Instagram stories lately, where we can see her all gorgeous in the saree she wore. Keeping the traditional style quotient in check, Ashi served nothing but pure goals.

Ashi Singh stuns in black saree.

The internet is buzzing with excitement as footage of Ashi Singh flaunting her sartorial elegance in a ravishing black saree has surfaced online! The talented actress exuded sheer panache in the designer saree that was decked with grand embellishments, paired with a stylish strappy black blouse. With her sleek long straight hair perfectly complementing the look, Ashi’s on-point makeup, featuring retroish winged eyes and nude pink lips, added a touch of sophistication. And let’s not forget about those stunning accessories! The actress elevated the ensemble with drop golden earrings and a sheer neckpiece that truly made a statement. This look is definitely one for the books!

Check out-

Work Front

In a heartwarming journey from a newcomer to a household name, Ashi Singh has made her mark in the entertainment industry. The actress first captured audiences’ hearts with her debut show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” where she starred alongside Randeep Raii in the lead role. With her exceptional talent and on-screen presence, Ashi soon rose to fame with her unforgettable portrayal of Yasmine in “Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.”

And now, the talented star is currently captivating audiences once again with her captivating performance as the female lead in the show “Meet.” Ashi Singh’s incredible journey is undoubtedly one to watch, and her fans can’t wait to see what she has in store next!