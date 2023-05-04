ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics

Meet actress Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures, as she decks up in stylish satin night suit topped on her black bralette, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 18:01:51
The television beauty Ashi Singh is keeping us all stunned with her amazing fashion decks. The diva is an active social media user. Singh has time and again wowed us with her amazing fashion lookbooks. Owing to that, the diva has now set the internet ablaze with her fiery hot look in black nightsuit. Check out below-

Ashi Singh’s stylish look in satin nightsuit

In the pictures, we can see Ashi Singh wearing a sheer black bralette. The actress topped it with floral satin nightsuit. She kept her shirt unbuttoned flaunting her curvaceous midriff.

For makeup, she picked up smudgy eye makeup look. She rounded it off with pink lips. The diva kept her long tresses open to complete the stunning look like a boss. She further completed the look with a chic neckpiece.

Check out below-

Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics 804105

 

Work Front

Ashi Singh, the talented young actress who shot to fame with her role as Naina in the hit TV show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her exceptional performances and versatile acting skills. Known for her dedication and hard work, Ashi has been making strides on the work front, and her fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects.

Ashi Singh is busy with her new project, “Meet,” which is being produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show will reportedly revolve around the lives of two individuals who come from different backgrounds and how their paths cross, leading to an interesting turn of events.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

