Ashi Singh drops sneak peek from Meet’s makeup room, see pic

Ashi Singh is currently earning love with her work in Meet. Meanwhile she shares a sneak peek from the makeup room of Meet, check out the picture below

Ashi Singh, the young and talented Indian television actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her impressive performances and charming screen presence.

The actress rose to fame with her portrayal of Naina Agarwal in the popular TV show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”. Her endearing performance as the innocent and lovable Naina won the hearts of millions of viewers and established her as a promising new talent in the industry.

Since then, Ashi has been consistently delivering powerful performances in various TV shows and web series. She has shown her versatility as an actress by essaying a range of characters with ease and finesse. Her recent stint as the female lead in the TV show “Meet” has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

Speaking of Meet, the actress shares sneak peek from makeup room, where we can see her getting decked up for the character.

Ashi shares sneak peek from Meet Makeup room

She shared a snippet from her makeup room on her Instagram stories. In the picture we can see her getting decked up for the character Meet. With her hair tucked on her scalp, preparing to wear the iconic wig, the actress looked adorable in her ethnic attire too.

Check out picture below-

We can also see her crew members pampering her, giving her all the comfort before her call takes place on the floor. Ashi while getting dolled up recorded the entire moment with her phone camera