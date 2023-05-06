ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Ashi Singh drops sneak peek from Meet’s makeup room, see pic

Ashi Singh is currently earning love with her work in Meet. Meanwhile she shares a sneak peek from the makeup room of Meet, check out the picture below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 13:01:03
Ashi Singh drops sneak peek from Meet’s makeup room, see pic

Ashi Singh, the young and talented Indian television actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her impressive performances and charming screen presence.

The actress rose to fame with her portrayal of Naina Agarwal in the popular TV show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”. Her endearing performance as the innocent and lovable Naina won the hearts of millions of viewers and established her as a promising new talent in the industry.

Since then, Ashi has been consistently delivering powerful performances in various TV shows and web series. She has shown her versatility as an actress by essaying a range of characters with ease and finesse. Her recent stint as the female lead in the TV show “Meet” has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

Speaking of Meet, the actress shares sneak peek from makeup room, where we can see her getting decked up for the character.

Ashi shares sneak peek from Meet Makeup room

She shared a snippet from her makeup room on her Instagram stories. In the picture we can see her getting decked up for the character Meet. With her hair tucked on her scalp, preparing to wear the iconic wig, the actress looked adorable in her ethnic attire too.

Check out picture below-

Ashi Singh drops sneak peek from Meet’s makeup room, see pic 804587

We can also see her crew members pampering her, giving her all the comfort before her call takes place on the floor. Ashi while getting dolled up recorded the entire moment with her phone camera

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics
Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics
Watch: Ashi Singh keeps the fun alive as she goes on camping in mountains
Watch: Ashi Singh keeps the fun alive as she goes on camping in mountains
Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action sequence from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ashi Singh says, "return to work"
Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action sequence from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ashi Singh says, "return to work"
Siddharth Nigam drops new swagger photoshoot snaps, Ashi Singh says, "best time with this cutie..."
Siddharth Nigam drops new swagger photoshoot snaps, Ashi Singh says, "best time with this cutie..."
Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is upset, caught sobbing on camera
Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is upset, caught sobbing on camera
Take the ‘gulaabi’ traditional saree code from Ashi Singh, pics inside
Take the ‘gulaabi’ traditional saree code from Ashi Singh, pics inside
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Akshita Vatsayan to play the female lead in Dangal's next
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Akshita Vatsayan to play the female lead in Dangal's next
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi in Kay Kay Menon starrer Union: The Making of India
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi in Kay Kay Menon starrer Union: The Making of India
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Body In Mirror Selfie, Check Out
Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Body In Mirror Selfie, Check Out
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra mark the great grand music launch of 'Chal Zindagi'
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra mark the great grand music launch of 'Chal Zindagi'
Read Latest News