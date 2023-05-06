ADVERTISEMENT
Ashi Singh’s most candid moments from Meet sets, see pics

Ashi Singh drops adorable moments from the Meet sets. We can see the actress having her best candid times on the sets, check out the pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 17:45:21
Ashi Singh, a young and talented actress, has been carving her path in the entertainment industry with her exceptional performances and undeniable charm. From her notable debut on television to her recent ventures, Singh has been captivating audiences with her acting prowess and endearing presence.

Meet BTS

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a candid moment from the sets o the show. In the picture, we can see Ashi Singh decked up in her Meet avatar. The actress looked super cute in the outfit. While that, we can see she is cuddling with a little girl on the sets. The girl can be seen kissing Ashi’s cheeks while both look to the camera smiling.

Check out the pictures-

Professional Folio

Ashi Singh first gained recognition with her breakthrough role as Naina Agarwal in the popular television series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.” Her portrayal of a shy and innocent girl from the 1990s struck a chord with viewers, earning her critical acclaim and a massive fan following. Singh’s ability to effortlessly bring out the nuances of her character and evoke emotions resonated with audiences, making her a household name.

Building on her success, Singh continued to impress with her performances in various television projects. She showcased her versatility by taking on challenging roles in shows like “Patiala Babes” and “Meet,” displaying her range as an actress. Her ability to portray different characters with authenticity and conviction solidified her position as a talented performer in the industry.

