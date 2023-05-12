Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch

Meet actress Ashi Singh is currently resonating her character traits in real life too, being the unapologetic sassy diva! The actress shared a video on her social media handle replying to the negativity

Ashi Singh, a rising star in the entertainment industry, has been making a remarkable impact with her irresistible charm and undeniable talent. Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate updates on her forthcoming projects, attentively tracking her professional journey. With her captivating performances, Singh has been consistently captivating audiences and leaving an indelible impression on the screen.

Ashi Singh shares reel on social media

In the video, we can see Ashi Singh wearing a stylish salwar suit. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, sleek eyebrows and dewy eyes. The actress rounded it off dewy soft eye makeup and pink lips. The actress can be heard saying that so far now everyone has always pointed out her ‘flaws’ so now she is flawless! She ends up with a namaste.

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Bohot saari khoobiyon main kuch khamiyan honi chahiye.. aisa koi hai bhi jismain yeh hai nahi…. Ur perfect in your way 😍❤️🧿🫶🍀🤌 be as you are..”

Another wrote, “Khoobiya toh bahut Hain app me sau simple ladki”

A third user wrote, “Bilkul sach Ashi tume sirf khubiyan hai ekdam parfect girl ho tum Ashi”

Work Front

Ashi Singh sparked to fame with her amazing acting chops in the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Ever since her debut in the show, the actress came a long way with her amazing work. Later to Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the actor bagged the female lead in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. As of now she is in the show Meet.