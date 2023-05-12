ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch

Meet actress Ashi Singh is currently resonating her character traits in real life too, being the unapologetic sassy diva! The actress shared a video on her social media handle replying to the negativity

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 22:05:53
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch

Ashi Singh, a rising star in the entertainment industry, has been making a remarkable impact with her irresistible charm and undeniable talent. Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate updates on her forthcoming projects, attentively tracking her professional journey. With her captivating performances, Singh has been consistently captivating audiences and leaving an indelible impression on the screen.

Ashi Singh shares reel on social media

In the video, we can see Ashi Singh wearing a stylish salwar suit. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, sleek eyebrows and dewy eyes. The actress rounded it off dewy soft eye makeup and pink lips. The actress can be heard saying that so far now everyone has always pointed out her ‘flaws’ so now she is flawless! She ends up with a namaste.

Check out-

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Bohot saari khoobiyon main kuch khamiyan honi chahiye.. aisa koi hai bhi jismain yeh hai nahi…. Ur perfect in your way 😍❤️🧿🫶🍀🤌 be as you are..”

Another wrote, “Khoobiya toh bahut Hain app me sau simple ladki”

A third user wrote, “Bilkul sach Ashi tume sirf khubiyan hai ekdam parfect girl ho tum Ashi”

Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch 806479

Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch 806480

Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch 806481

Work Front

Ashi Singh sparked to fame with her amazing acting chops in the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Ever since her debut in the show, the actress came a long way with her amazing work. Later to Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the actor bagged the female lead in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. As of now she is in the show Meet.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date
Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why
Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why
From flaunting curvaceous midriff to enjoying orange juice: Ashi Singh and her special life updates
From flaunting curvaceous midriff to enjoying orange juice: Ashi Singh and her special life updates
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Latest Stories
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
Watch: Anveshi Jain Mesmerizing Fans With Her Ethnicity
Watch: Anveshi Jain Mesmerizing Fans With Her Ethnicity
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read
Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read
Read Latest News