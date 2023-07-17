ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Celebrates Anniversary With Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Check Here

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Disha Parmar and hubby Rahul Vaidya celebrate their second wedding anniversary by cutting cakes. Check the story here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 13:31:13
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Celebrates Anniversary With Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Check Here 834584

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar and her husband Rahul Vaidya celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday (17 July) in Goa. The couple is holidaying presently in Goa and this anniversary is special for them, as they are expecting their baby soon. It was a babymoon cum anniversary for them to cherish and enjoy.

Disha wrote on her social media,

She captioned,

“Happy 2 my baby. Soon going to be 3. Love you toooooo much!”

Even Rahul shared a loving post and wrote,

“2 years of marriage with you! Thank you for being nothing but just THE BEST. I don’t think I could be married to anyone else BUT YOU! I LOVE YOU @dishaparmar. Special thanks to my brother @kabirchopra4545 and my dearest @rittichopra for making our special day so very special and full of love!”

The couple were seen cutting two cakes to celebrate two years of marital bliss. It is stated in media reports (bombaytimes.com) that Rahul gifted a luxury watch worth Rs 17 lakhs.

We know that the two of them met at Bigg Boss and had a breezy love story post which they got married. Disha has been shooting for her show all through her pregnancy. Her pictures where she has revealed her baby bump and her pregnancy glow keep making headlines often.

Check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wishing you folks, a very happy anniversary!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

