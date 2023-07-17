Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Celebrates Anniversary With Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Check Here

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar and her husband Rahul Vaidya celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday (17 July) in Goa. The couple is holidaying presently in Goa and this anniversary is special for them, as they are expecting their baby soon. It was a babymoon cum anniversary for them to cherish and enjoy.

“Happy 2 my baby. Soon going to be 3. Love you toooooo much!”

“2 years of marriage with you! Thank you for being nothing but just THE BEST. I don’t think I could be married to anyone else BUT YOU! I LOVE YOU @dishaparmar. Special thanks to my brother @kabirchopra4545 and my dearest @rittichopra for making our special day so very special and full of love!”

The couple were seen cutting two cakes to celebrate two years of marital bliss. It is stated in media reports (bombaytimes.com) that Rahul gifted a luxury watch worth Rs 17 lakhs.

We know that the two of them met at Bigg Boss and had a breezy love story post which they got married. Disha has been shooting for her show all through her pregnancy. Her pictures where she has revealed her baby bump and her pregnancy glow keep making headlines often.

