Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor's Precious Moments With Cast

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor shares precious BTS pictures from the set. The show is ending soon and we will miss it for sure. Check the pictures and feel happy for now!!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor is all happy and sad!! The cast and crew of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which airs on Sony TV, recently winded up the shoot. The show is soon shutting, with buzz making rounds of the makers toying on a Season 3 later this year. As of now, the cast and crew have wrapped up the shoot and you can see the cast putting up pictures and posts of their association with the cult show. As we know, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing leads. The show had recently taken a generation leap with actors Randeep Rai, Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo playing the leads. Pooja and Niti played the daughters of Ram and Sakshi in the new story. However, the show is now winding up and it is sad news!! But for the makers, it is yet another satisfying journey with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 making its mark. We now engage in the posts and pictures shared by Niti Taylor from the show.

Niti’s precious moments with co-stars are stunning. She has pictures with Hiten Tejwani and Tuhina Vohra, Pooja Banerjee, Abhinav Kapoor, Leenesh Mattoo, Alefia Kapadia, Aanchal Khurana, and many others. Well, the group picture of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 family touches our hearts.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we will miss all these actors and the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. What about you? Drop your comments.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.