Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare are two individuals who grabbed tremendous amount of popularity and fame in the last year. Both of them started getting tremendous amount of attention and fame immediately after the success of Bigg Boss 16 and well, we love it. While Sumbul Touqeer has been a part of TV shows earlier in the past, Shiv Thakare earlier won Bigg Boss Marathi before eventually winning Bigg Boss 16. The two of them have also bonded wonderfully during Bigg Boss 16 and well, that’s why, their friendship is still going wonderful and amazing in the best way possible.

Check out this special reunion moment of Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare:

Both Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare have become busy in their respective professional lives after Bigg Boss 16 and that’s why, its not daily that they get to meet and spend time with each other. However, whenever they do, they always ensure that they make the most of it and have a lot of fun. Well, that’s exactly what they do as they are seen all smiles in each other’s company. Well, do you want to check it out? See below to understand what’s currently happening at their end? See below folks –

Well, going by the pictures, it is certainly clear that both these individuals had a lot of fun with their fun reunion. Whether it was for any project or just a casual meet-up is something we will get to figure out only later. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com