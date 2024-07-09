Disha Parmar Celebrates Husband Rahul Vaidya’s Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet

Last night was a star-studded event at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet and Haldi ceremony. Several stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Orry, Manushi Chhillar, Salman Khan, and others, attended the ceremony. At the same time, Rahul Vaidya appeared at the event with his wife, Disha Parmar, twinning in red. The singer attends the event to perform at the Sangeet ceremony, which makes his wife, Disha, proud.

Disha Parmar’s Proud Moment For Husband Rahul Vaidya As He Performs Ag Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet

As per several media reports, Rahul Vaidya performed along with Udit Narayan at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last night. Disha and Rahul’s appearance at the ceremony cleared the speculations. Later, Disha took to her Instagram handle, and shared a clip from the car, and expressed her proud feelings. She wrote, “Am sooo proud of you! What you did tonight was phenomenal! There is no one like you @rahulvaidvarkv.” Reacting to Disha’s appreciation, Rahul replied, “Love you (with a couple of red hearts).”

Disha Parmar appeared at the event wearing a red co-ord set. The one-shoulder short kurta with intricate embellishments looked stunning, while the long trail sleeve of one hand added a trendy touch. She paired it with a simple, flowy flared bottom. Rahul rocked his look in dark red with vintage golden brooch details, giving him 90s charm.