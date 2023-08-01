ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Ashi Singh blooms in intricate golden lehenga choli

Ashi Singh is here to slay the traditional fashion game like never before! The diva recently dropped jaws and set hearts racing as she graced her Instagram handle with a series of mesmerizing pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Aug,2023 10:00:07
Aladdin actress Ashi Singh is here to slay the traditional fashion game like never before! The diva recently dropped jaws and set hearts racing as she graced her Instagram handle with a series of mesmerizing pictures. In the pictures, we can see Ashi dazzling in a stylish golden sheer lehenga choli that oozes elegance and charm!

With her minimal makeup look, Ashi proved that sometimes less is more, and her natural beauty shines through effortlessly. Her wavy long hair cascading down her shoulders like a waterfall of dreams, paired with a sheer golden headgear fit for a queen, made her look like a vision from a fairytale.

And let’s talk about those sleek eyebrows and dewy soft eyes – they added a touch of mystery and allure to her already enchanting look. With every glance, she captured hearts and left everyone mesmerized in her wake. It’s safe to say that Ashi knows how to make eyes sparkle and hearts skip a beat!

Completing her ensemble with sheer accessories, she proved that attention to detail is the key to acing any fashion game. Ashi’s choice of accessories added a touch of sophistication and grace to her already stunning look, making her the epitome of ethereal beauty.

But wait, there’s more! As she swirled in her lehenga, she took us on a magical journey of elegance and grace. Her confidence and poise were like a spell, leaving us all under her fashion charm.

Ashi Singh has truly raised the bar with her traditional fashion avatar, proving that she’s not just a talented actress but also a style goddess. With her lehenga look, she has left an indelible mark on our hearts and given us major fashion goals.

 

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

