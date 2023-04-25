'Meet' actress Ashi Singh is a sucker for sweets, here's proof

Ashi Singh is absolutely obsessed with sweets, here’s a proof for you, check out

Ashi has a strong social media presence and is popular among her fans for regularly sharing insights into her personal and professional life on platforms like Instagram. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a candid moment from the sets of Meet, where we can see her enjoying some delicious sweets.

Ashi Singh is fond of sweets

In the picture, we can see Ashi Singh in her Meet get up. The actress can be seen holding a box of yum sweets in hand, while she went all smiles clicking the selfie. Looks like, sweets truly are the way to Ashi Singh’s heart. Check out below-

Work Front

Ashi Singh has been making headlines for her exceptional talent and impressive performances. The talented star, who first gained fame for her character in “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, has been a household name ever since. And with that, Ashi has come a long way now. With her shining career, the actress now is one of the most loved stars from the television industry.

Ashi is currently working on several new projects, including an upcoming TV show tentatively titled “Meet”. Produced by the renowned production house Balaji Telefilms, the show is highly anticipated by fans, who are eagerly waiting to see Ashi’s remarkable acting skills on display once again.

Known for her charming looks and intimidating personality, Ashi has won it all over the country with her performances on TV shows like “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga”

Do you like sweets like Ashi too? Let us know in the comments below-