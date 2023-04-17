The television program “Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet” on Zee TV has won over the hearts of viewers by portraying the journey of Meet Hooda (portrayed by Ashi Singh), who defies conventional gender norms and proves that women are capable of managing any duty or obligation. With no time, since the show streamed on national television, it became popular in the country. It now holds an enormous fanbase all across the country.

What’s more, Ashi Singh and Shagun’s chemistry in the show became the most venerated amongst the netizens. The duo is belovedly titled as ‘Ashgun’ amongst their fans. Owing to that, Ashi Singh has now dropped a surprise series of unseen moments from the sets.

Ashi Singh shares unseen moments from Meet sets

In the videos and pictures, we can see Ashi Singh having candid moment with a baby girl. She also shared some BTS moments with her onscreen partner Shagun. The two can be seen decked up all traditional in their costumes. Sharing the moments on her Instagram stories, Ashi Singh wrote, “Lovers this one is for you” along with love eye emojis.

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh Work Front

Ashi is an incredibly talented Indian television actress who has been taking the industry by storm. You might recognize her from her breakout role as Naina Agarwal in the popular series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, where she stole the hearts of audiences across the country. Ashi has continued to impress with her performances on the small screen. In 2020, she played the role of Princess Yasmine in the series “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” on Sony SAB