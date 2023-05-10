Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why

Ashi Singh continues to wow us with her everyday posts on social media. And now again, the actress has shared a BTS video from the sets of Meet where we can see her doing her makeup. Check out

Ashi Singh, kickstarting her career with the popular television showYeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the actress has now come a long way. She owns a whopping amount fan following on her social media handle. All thanks to her everyday engaging posts and reels on Instagram.

Owing to that, the diva who is currently busy with the show Meet has now shared a reel straight from the green room of the sets, where we can see her doing her makeup while making a hilarious take on a popular Punjabi audio. Check out below-

Ashi Singh shares reel video on Instagram

In the video, we can see Ashi Singh busy doing her makeup inside her green room. The actress wore a stylish blue embellished saree that she teamed with a matching blouse. The actress had her iconic boy-cut Meet wig on point, while we can see her putting on her peach lipshade.

While she did the reel, she synced to a popular Punjabi audio, check out below-

Fans Reaction

Ashi Singh’s reel video made her fans go all awed. One wrote, “You are beautiful in all your situations, with or without makeup, and you are also beautiful from the outside and from the inside. You are special, my dear”

Another wrote, “You being the hotest & cutest at same time!! idk how this possible but here we are!”

A third user wrote, “Really interesting really interesting hogi new drama I am so happy I love #meetaurmanmeet And I love Sumeet❤️❤️❤️❤️ @i_shagunofficial @i_ashisinghh”

A fourth one added, “Gorgeous girl Ashu and sooo much pretty ashu”