ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why

Ashi Singh continues to wow us with her everyday posts on social media. And now again, the actress has shared a BTS video from the sets of Meet where we can see her doing her makeup. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 May,2023 12:10:52
Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why

Ashi Singh, kickstarting her career with the popular television showYeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the actress has now come a long way. She owns a whopping amount fan following on her social media handle. All thanks to her everyday engaging posts and reels on Instagram.

Owing to that, the diva who is currently busy with the show Meet has now shared a reel straight from the green room of the sets, where we can see her doing her makeup while making a hilarious take on a popular Punjabi audio. Check out below-

Ashi Singh shares reel video on Instagram

In the video, we can see Ashi Singh busy doing her makeup inside her green room. The actress wore a stylish blue embellished saree that she teamed with a matching blouse. The actress had her iconic boy-cut Meet wig on point, while we can see her putting on her peach lipshade.

While she did the reel, she synced to a popular Punjabi audio, check out below-

Fans Reaction

Ashi Singh’s reel video made her fans go all awed. One wrote, “You are beautiful in all your situations, with or without makeup, and you are also beautiful from the outside and from the inside. You are special, my dear”

Another wrote, “You being the hotest & cutest at same time!! idk how this possible but here we are!”

A third user wrote, “Really interesting really interesting hogi new drama I am so happy I love #meetaurmanmeet And I love Sumeet❤️❤️❤️❤️ @i_shagunofficial @i_ashisinghh”

A fourth one added, “Gorgeous girl Ashu and sooo much pretty ashu”

Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why 805668

Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why 805669

Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why 805670

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
From flaunting curvaceous midriff to enjoying orange juice: Ashi Singh and her special life updates
From flaunting curvaceous midriff to enjoying orange juice: Ashi Singh and her special life updates
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Ashi Singh’s most candid moments from Meet sets, see pics
Ashi Singh’s most candid moments from Meet sets, see pics
Ashi Singh drops sneak peek from Meet’s makeup room, see pic
Ashi Singh drops sneak peek from Meet’s makeup room, see pic
Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics
Aladdin actress Ashi Singh tempts in black bralette and satin night suit, see pics
Watch: Ashi Singh keeps the fun alive as she goes on camping in mountains
Watch: Ashi Singh keeps the fun alive as she goes on camping in mountains
Latest Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat gears up to expose Garry
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat gears up to expose Garry
I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar
I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar
My handsome, little, green-eyed...: Jennifer Winget introduces a new family member
My handsome, little, green-eyed...: Jennifer Winget introduces a new family member
Priyanka Chopra gives insights on how Apu From The Simpsons changed her life, read
Priyanka Chopra gives insights on how Apu From The Simpsons changed her life, read
Exclusive: Namik Paul joins Vaani Kapoor in Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Namik Paul joins Vaani Kapoor in Sarvagunn Sampanna
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Read Latest News