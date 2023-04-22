Munmun Dutta grooves on Badshah’s Sab Gazab song, see viral footage

Munmun Dutta shares her dance reel video on Badshah’s Sab Gazab song

Young and talented actress Munmun Dutta is known for delivering a remarkable performance as Babita in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often creates buzz due to her stunning pictures and dance videos shared by her on social media. She has displayed her acting skills in various roles she has portrayed on the small screen.

The diva ruling the heart of her fans with her dance videos on reels is quite a favorite of many people. Munmun is the most stylish and elegant actress we have in the industry. The diva is a style icon and knows to nail each of her looks. Munmun has always impressed us with her flamboyant dancing skills on stage in her TV show.

Recently, she released her new song Gaabru is spreading like fire on social media. Munmun took to Instagram and shared a video dancing to Sab Gazab song. She was seen wearing a white and blue one-piece. Fans love her dance moves, and they can’t stop praising her. Check below!