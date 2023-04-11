The Meet actress Ashi Singh is a popular television actress. She is also an avid social media user. The actress has time and again kept her fans engaged with her candid reels and posts on her Instagram. Sometimes it is her fun reels, sometimes it is her stunning fashion decks, but every time Singh has managed to garner love from the netizens.

As of now she has shared a super fun reel on her Instagram with her friend. And we are definitely having a good laugh watching it.

Ashi Singh shares hilarious reel

Singh shared a video on her Instagram on Monday. In the video, we can see her conversing with her friend about her grandmother. Ashi Singh says ‘Meri dadi coma mein chali gayi’. To this, the friend replies, ‘tum toh bhai paise wale log ho, kahi bhi aa ja sakte ho, waterpark, coma.’ This leaves Ashi Singh in major shock.

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh outfit

Ashi Singh looks stunning in her casual attire. She wore a stylish white t-shirt. She completed the look with her high-waisted denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she kept it minimal.

Work Front

Ashi Singh is best known for playing Naina Agarwal in the popular TV series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” which ran from 2017 to 2019. Since then, she has appeared in a number of other TV programmes, including “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” and “Meet,” and she has made guest appearances on reality shows like “Dance Deewane 3” and “Bigg Boss 15.”

Ashi Singh has a dance background in addition to her acting career, and she has competed in various dance competitions.