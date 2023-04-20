Pandya Store Fame Kinshuk Mahajan's Birthday Celebration With His Family

Pandya Store actor Kinshuk Mahajan celebrates his birthday in style with his family.

Pandya Store fame Kinshuk Mahajan is having a happy family time when he ringed down his birthday in style recently. Kinshuk who plays the big brother Gautam Pandya in the Star Plus show Pandya Store had all his cast members and friends from the fraternity wishing him on his birthday. And now, Kinshuk who is a father of twins, a boy and a girl is seen celebrating his birthday in private with his wife and kids and sister. He posted this video recently.

Kinshuk is happy in his married life with Divya Gupta. The couple is blessed with twins Ssahir and Saishaa.

The video taken at a restaurant has Kinshuk, Divya, his kids and Kinshuk’s sister celebrating the moment. Kinshuk is seen cutting the cake along with his kids. We also saw his co-stars Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Kanwar Dhillon, Simran Budharup, Alice Kaushik wishing Kinshuk on his special day.

You can check the happy video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Kinshuk writes on social media,

Birthday night made special with loved ones and @theresortmumbai 🎉🎊😘😘🤗🤗❤️❤️

The video also showed happy moments of Kinshuk with his family.

Here’s wishing Kinshuk Mahajan a very Happy Belated Birthday!!

