Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is going through a shocking phase in the plot wherein the ever-caring and loving Dhara (Shiny Doshi) has turned a new leaf. She has totally detached herself from her family and has proclaimed that she hates one and all. As we know, Chikoo getting to know that Shweta is his real mother, has turned things around drastically for Dhara.

Shiny Doshi is seen in a rather gloomy state in the show, with Dhara dealing with a lot of mood swings. However, Shiny Doshi posted a new video on social media that got us happy.

In this video, Shiny aka Dhara has donned a new role, that of a chef. She wears a white chef apron with a chef’s hat. She is seen posing with a lot of happiness on her face.

The fans of Pandya Store have been delighted to see their Dhara happy in this BTS video. This also makes us think why Dhara wore this new role in the show.

As for now, we will share our happiness and glee with you all by putting up this video that has come from Shiny Doshi.

Wow!! This seems to be a cool video. Are you liking it seeing Dhara in this happy mood? We do so!!

