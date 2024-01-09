[Photos] Ashi Singh aces glam in midnight blue floor length glitter gown

Ashi Singh made a dazzling statement at a recent event, captivating everyone with her choice of attire – a stunning midnight blue gown adorned with galactic glitter. The gown, featuring a long and graceful trail, turned heads and transformed the actress into a modern-day princess.

Decoding Ashi Singh’s stunning look in black

Teaming the gown with a high tied top-knot bun, Ashi added a touch of sheer glam to her overall look. The simplicity of the hairstyle beautifully complemented the intricate details of the gown, creating a well-balanced and elegant appearance.

Ashi’s makeup choices were equally on point, enhancing her natural beauty with dreamy winged eyes, nude lips, rosy cheeks, and a strategic application of highlighter. The combination added a radiant glow, completing the glamorous ensemble and showcasing Ashi’s keen sense of style.

Here take a glance at her stunning look in midnight blue gown:

With grace, poise, and undeniable style, she proved that stepping into the limelight can be a fairytale experience, leaving her fans in all awe of the stunning look. Her ability to effortlessly carry off such a striking look left a lasting impression on fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, offering a fresh dose of inspiration for those looking to up their style game.

What are your views on this classic all glam look by the Aladdin star? Let us know in the comments below